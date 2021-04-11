Tamil Nadu

Vellore reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

Enforcing rules: Police personnel intercepting motorists not wearing masks in Vellore on Sunday.  

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 22,201 with 90 new cases reported on Sunday.

While a total of 21,272 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 572. The district’s death toll touched 357.

In Ranipet district, 88 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,959. In Tirupathur district, 31 new cases were reported on Sunday and the total number of cases stood at 8,027.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 74 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 20,194. Out of this, 19,485 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 421.

