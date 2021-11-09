Vellore reports 9 fresh COVID-19 infections

VELLORE

09 November 2021 00:12 IST

Active cases in the district at 181

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,973 with nine new cases reported on November 8.

With a total of 48,659 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 181. The district's toll is 1133.

In Ranipet district, seven new cases were reported and the total number of cases stood at 43,487. In Tirupattur district, five fresh cases were reported on Monday and the total number cases touched 29,341.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was six, which took the total number of cases to 55,064. Of this, 54,261 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 135.