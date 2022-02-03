Vellore reports 66 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 56,782 with 66 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While 54,646 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 947. The district’s death toll is 1,162.

In Ranipet district, 220 caseswere reported positive and the tally stood at 52,945 while in Tirupattur district, 152caseswere reported taking the active cases tally to 35,243.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 197, taking the total number of cases to 65,739.

Out of these, 61,532 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases in the district stands at 3526.