Vellore reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,648, with 30 new cases reported on July 18.

While a total 46,113 have been discharged, the active cases stands at 449. The district’s death toll is 1,086.

In Ranipet district, 21 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,660. In Tirupattur district, 28 new cases were reported on Wednesday, and the total number of positive cases stood at 27,948.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 83, taking the total to 51,276. Out of this, 49,688 have been discharged and active cases stood at 960.