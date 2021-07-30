Vellore reports 30 new cases

VELLORE

30 July 2021 01:01 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,015 with 30 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 46,559 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 362. The district's death toll is 1,094.

In Ranipet district, 20 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,926.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tirupattur district, 18 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,213.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 54, taking the tally of cases to 51,974.

Out of this, 50,608 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 729.