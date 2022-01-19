Vellore reports 240 fresh cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 54,514 with 240 new cases reported on Tuesday. While a total of 51,183 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 2,181. The district’s death toll is 1,150. In Ranipet district, 282 cases were reported and the total stood at 47,187. In Tirupattur district, 173 cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 31,047. In Tiruvannamalai, 359 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 58,180. Of them, 55,329 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 2,175.