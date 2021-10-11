Tamil Nadu

Vellore reports 22 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,557 with 22 new cases reported on Monday.

While a total of 48,234 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 197. The death toll is 1,126.

In Ranipet district, 12 fresh cases were detected, taking the total number of cases to 43,218. In Tirupathur district, 7 new cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,138.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 20, taking the total number of cases to 54,585. Out of this, 53,668 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 252.


