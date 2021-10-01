Vellore reports 22 fresh COVID-19 infections

Vellore

01 October 2021 00:55 IST

District’s case tally touches 49,396 and toll reaches 1,121; Ranipet logs 17 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district touched 49,396, with 22 more people testing positive on Thursday.

While 48,030 people have been discharged after treatment so far, the number of active cases in the district stood at 245. The toll touched 1,121.

In Ranipet district, 17 fresh cases were reported and the case tally stood at 43,046. In Tirupattur district, 17 fresh COVID-19 infections took the total number of cases so far to 28,988.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 28 new cases took the tally to 54,343.

As many as 53,322 patients have been discharged after treatment in the district so far, and the number of active cases stood at 358.