Vellore reports 18 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,969 with 18 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 47,675 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 182. The district's death toll is 1,112.

In Ranipet district, 12 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,683. In Tirupattur district, 15 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,669.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 29, taking the total number of cases to 53,629. Out of this, 52,620 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 353.