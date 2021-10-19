Vellore reports 18 fresh cases

VELLORE

19 October 2021 03:41 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,676, with 18 new cases reported on October 18.

While a total 48,338 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 209. The district’s death toll is 1,129.

In Ranipet district, 13 cases were reported positive, and the total stood at 43,304.

In Tirupattur district, 12 new cases were reported on Monday, and the total number of cases stood at 29,205.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 22, taking the total number of cases to 54,728. Out of this, 53,849 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 212.