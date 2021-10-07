Vellore reports 18 fresh cases

VELLORE

07 October 2021 00:30 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,468 with 18 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 48,120 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 225. The death toll is 1,123.

In Ranipet district, 14 cases were reported, taking the total to 43,130. In Tirupattur district, 15 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 29,083. Tiruvannamalai reported 21 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 54,470.

