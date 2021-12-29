Tamil Nadu

Vellore reports 13 fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,483 with 13 fresh cases reported on December 29. With a total of 49,225 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 117. The district's toll is 1141.

In Ranipet district, 13 fresh cases were reported and the total stood at 43,688. In Tirupattur district, two fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,470.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of fresh infections were four, which took the total cases to 55,352. Of these, 54,632 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 47.


