Vellore reports 12 new COVID cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,470, with 12 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While 49,217 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 112. The death toll is 1,141.

In Ranipet district, four persons tested positive for the infection, and the total stood at 43,675. In Tirupattur district, one case was reported, taking the total to 29,467.

Tiruvannamalai district reported five fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 55,348. Of them, 54,625 patients have been discharged.