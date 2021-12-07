Vellore reports 11 new COVID-19 infections

The district's death toll is 1,142.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,252 with 11 new cases reported on Monday.

While 48,958 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 152. The district's death toll is 1,142.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,585. In Tirupattur district, three cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,399.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 4, taking the total number of cases to 55,215. Out of this, 54,497 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 48.