Vellore registers 22 new COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

13 January 2021 01:51 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,471 with 22 new cases reported on January 12. While a total of 19,950 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 178. The district's death toll is 343. In Ranipet district, five cases were reported positive taking the total to 16,018. In Tirupathur district, the total cases stood at 7,517 with five new cases reported on Tuesday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, six new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,260. Out of this, 18,909 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 68.

