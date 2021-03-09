Vellore records six new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,061 with six new cases reported on Monday.

While a total of 20,640 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 70. The district's death toll is 351.

In Ranipet district, one case was reported positive and the total stood at 16,256. In Tirupattur district, three new cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,646.

In Tiruvannamalai district, one new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,518. Out of this, 19,218 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 16.