Vellore records 8 new cases

VELLORE

15 November 2021 02:11 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,028 with eight new cases reported on Sunday.

While 48,758 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 136. The district's death toll is 1,134.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,503. In Tirupattur district, two new cases were reported on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 29,355.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was four, and the total number of cases stood at 55,093. Out of this, 54,329 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 96.