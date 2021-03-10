Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 8 fresh cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,069 with eight new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 20,647 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 71. The district's death toll is 351.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,260. In Tirupattur district, two new cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,648.

In Tiruvannamalai district, two new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,525. .

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 2:53:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-records-8-fresh-cases/article34031992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY