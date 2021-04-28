Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 395 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 25,807 with 395 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 23,031 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 2,403. The district's death toll is 373.

In Ranipet district, 272 cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 19,684. In Tirupattur district, 174 new cases were reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 9,559.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 296 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 23,163. Out of this, 20,876 persons have been discharged.

