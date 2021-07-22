Vellore records 38 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,754 with 38 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 46,236 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 428. The district's death toll is 1,090.

In Ranipet district, 27 cases were reported positive and the total number of cases stood at 41,732. In Tirupattur district, 18 new cases were reported and the tally of positive cases touched 28,009.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 65, taking the total to 51,493. Out of this, 49,988 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 872.