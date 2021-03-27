Vellore district records 33 new COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

27 March 2021 01:39 IST

18 cases reported in Ranipet, 13 in Tiruvannamalai

The COVID-19 infection tally in Vellore district reached 21,357 with 33 new cases reported on Friday.

While 20,859 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 144.

The district’s toll is 354.

Surge in three districts

In Ranipet district, 18 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,378.

In Tirupattur district, 10 new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,747. In Tiruvannamalai district, 13 new cases were reported, taking the total to 19,625.

Of these, 19,292 patients have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 48.