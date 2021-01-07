Vellore records 32 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,339 with 32 new cases reported on Wednesday.
While a total of 19,831 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 168. The district's death toll is 340.
In Ranipet district, 18 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,972. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,488 with five new cases on Wednesday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, nine new cases were reported, taking the tally of cases to 19,212. Out of this, 18,843 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 86.
