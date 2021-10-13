Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 31 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,585 with 31 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 48,250 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 210.

The district's death toll is 1,125.

In Ranipet district, 11 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,229. In Tirupattur district, 6 new cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,146.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 19, taking the total number of cases to 54,605. Out of this, 53,693 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 246.


