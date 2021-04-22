Vellore records 303 new cases

While active cases stand at 1,517, tally reaches 24,151

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 24,151 with 303 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 22,268 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 1,517. The district's death toll is 366.

In Ranipet district, 179 cases were reported positive and the case tally stood at 18,414.

In Tirupattur district, 139 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 8,891.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 201 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 21,576.

Out of this, 20,236 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,048.