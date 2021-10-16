Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 18 fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,635 with 18 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 48,297 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 212. The district's death toll is 1,126.

In Ranipet district, 10 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,262. In Tirupattur district, 7 new cases were reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,173.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 20, taking the total number of cases to 54,665.

Out of this, 53,771 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 228.


