Vellore records 15 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,439 with 15 new cases reported on Sunday.

While a total of 48,081 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 235. The district's death toll is 1,123.

In Ranipet district, 18 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,100. In Tirupattur district, 19 new cases were reported on Sunday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,051.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 25, taking the total number of cases to 54,424. Out of this, 53,417 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 342.