Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 15 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,659 with 15 new cases reported on Sunday.

While a total of 20,198 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 114. The district's death toll is 347.

In Ranipet district, 10 cases were reported positive taking the total to 16,085.

In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,553 with four new cases on Sunday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, one new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,330. Out of this, 19,014 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 33.

