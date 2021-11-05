Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 15 fresh cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,947, with 15 new cases reported on Friday.

With a total of 48,622 patients having been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 193. The toll stands at 1,132.

Other districts

In Ranipet district, one case was reported, and the total number stood at 43,473.

Tirupattur district reported four fresh cases and the total number of cases stood at 29,328.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of fresh cases detected was 12, which took the total number to 55,042. Of these, 54,212 have been discharged so far, and the number of active cases stands at 162.


