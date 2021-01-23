Vellore records 14 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,634 with 14 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 20,161 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 126. The district's death toll is 347.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive taking the tally to 16,064.

In Tirupattur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,546 with three new cases on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, eight new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,323. Out of this, 19,004 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 36.