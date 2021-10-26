Vellore records 14 fresh cases of infection

VELLORE

26 October 2021 00:33 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,759 with 14 new cases reported on Monday. While 48,450 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 179.

In Ranipet district, 7 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,375. In Tirupattur district, 4 new cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,255.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 17, taking the total number of cases to 54,866. Out of this, 53,985 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 214.

