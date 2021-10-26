Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 14 fresh cases of infection

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,759 with 14 new cases reported on Monday. While 48,450 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 179.

In Ranipet district, 7 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,375. In Tirupattur district, 4 new cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,255.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 17, taking the total number of cases to 54,866. Out of this, 53,985 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 214.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 12:33:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-records-14-fresh-cases-of-infection/article37169448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY