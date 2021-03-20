Tamil Nadu

Vellore records 12 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,204 with 12 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 20,736 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 116. The district's death toll is 352.

In Ranipet district, seven cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,290. In Tirupattur district, three new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,681.

In Tiruvannamalai district, four new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,570. Out of this, 19,255 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 30.

