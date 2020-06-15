Vellore, Ranipet intensify screening of travellers

VELLORE

15 June 2020 23:03 IST

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Vellore and Ranipet, the local administrations have intensified scrutiny of those leaving and arriving into the districts.

Those who enter from Kancheepuram were being screened at Kaveripakkam and a similar exercise is under way at Pillayarkuppam near Ratnagiri on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Those coming from Chennai were allowed into these districts on possession of valid e-passes and those who go out for jobs were advised to travel in the vehicles operated by their companies. Two-wheelers were advised to possess valid documents, including job orders, identity cards and duty passes, as part of the regular screening procedure.

A special COVID-19 screening camp was arranged by the Tirupattur district administration near Madhanur checkpost, where people travelled to Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur from Vellore.

People were asked to provide personal details to monitor movement inside the districts, said one of the police officials at Madhanur. Despite all this, a 51-year old, who came from Pallavaram in Chengalpattu, tested positive on Sunday and officials were on the lookout for him, he added.