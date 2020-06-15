Vellore, Ranipet intensify screening of travellers

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Vellore and Ranipet, the local administrations have intensified scrutiny of those leaving and arriving into the districts.
Those who enter from Kancheepuram were being screened at Kaveripakkam and a similar exercise is under way at Pillayarkuppam near Ratnagiri on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Those coming from Chennai were allowed into these districts on possession of valid e-passes and those who go out for jobs were advised to travel in the vehicles operated by their companies. Two-wheelers were advised to possess valid documents, including job orders, identity cards and duty passes, as part of the regular screening procedure.
A special COVID-19 screening camp was arranged by the Tirupattur district administration near Madhanur checkpost, where people travelled to Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur from Vellore.
People were asked to provide personal details to monitor movement inside the districts, said one of the police officials at Madhanur. Despite all this, a 51-year old, who came from Pallavaram in Chengalpattu, tested positive on Sunday and officials were on the lookout for him, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath