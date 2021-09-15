Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur get ready for local body polls

Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian releasing the polling booth list on Tuesday.

VELLORE

15 September 2021 00:43 IST

Collectors discuss security issues with various departments

The district administrations in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur are gearing up for the local body election that will be held in two phases between October 6 and 9.

With the model code of conduct coming into force, the administrations led by Collectors in these three districts held meetings with the police, revenue, local body and rural development officials on the measures that need to be taken as part of poll preparedness until October 12, when the counting of votes will begin.

“We had a detailed meeting with the District Collector on security and other issues. We will strengthen security arrangements accordingly,” Deepa Sathyan, Superintendent of Police, Ranipet Police, told The Hindu.

The newly carved-out districts like Ranipet and Tirupattur were much quicker in putting in place the required security arrangements within their limits soon after the model code came into effect. Along with the district police, the Ranipet district administration, led by its Collector, on Tuesday formed three flying squads, also known as mobile surveillance teams, comprising police, revenue and local body officials, for major areas to prevent any violations including cash and gifts distribution and other freebies.

The Ranipet district has 25 police check-posts including eight at the inter-district level, with Vellore and Tiruvannamalai. Revenue teams will create additional check-posts on key routes in the district.

Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha had a detailed meeting with the police, revenue and local body officials on Tuesday and ordered the surveillance teams to strengthen border areas with more check posts. At present, 14 check-posts, including those at Kothur, Kollapalli and Velathigamani Benda, are bordering Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Additional check-posts on key routes connecting rural and urban areas and districts like Tiruvannamalai and Vellore are being set up. Special surveillance teams are also being formed to monitor district borders and major areas like Ambur, Jolarpet, Yelagiri Hills and Vaniyambadi.

At present, Vellore district police have deployed one police inspector and 10 constables in each panchayat union office where candidates file their nominations for the elections. Each panchayat office also gets one police constable as part of security arrangements.

Currently, the Vellore district has six panchayat unions including Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Anicut and K.V. Kuppam. It has six inter-district check-posts with three each in Katpadi and Gudiyatham.

Candidates can file their nominations from Wednesday at panchayat union offices in these districts.