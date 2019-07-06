Vellore prison officials suspended

Chief head warder of the Vellore Central Prison Kumaravel and chief warder Tirumalai were placed under suspension in connection with a prisoner escaping on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector-General of Prisons (Vellore range) K. Jeyabharathi on Thursday night placed them under suspension. She directed prison officials to conduct a probe and submit a report.

A 38-year-old convicted prisoner, C. Ramesh, a resident of Arunagirimangalam in Kalasapakkam taluk of Tiruvannamalai district, escaped from Vellore central prison on Wednesday afternoon. Teams have been formed to nab the prisoner and a complaint was lodged with Bagayam police. The prisoner was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and murder case in 2010. He was convicted of the offence in 2017 and lodged at the prison. He was found missing from the prison during the roll call at around 1 p.m.

Sources with the Vellore district police said that he was among the 18 convicted prisoners sent out for gardening work on the Ariyur road. He managed to give a slip to the security personnel in the garden area. The issue came to light when the prisoners were called for lunch. An official with the Prisons department said that teams comprising police and prison personnel have been formed to nab the prisoner. search for him.