Vellore prison inmate escapes, caught in Bargur

Hours after a 42-year-old remand prisoner escaped from the Vellore Central Prison for Men on Thursday morning, a team of police personnel nabbed him at the bus stand at Bargur in Krishnagiri district by evening.

P. Sahadevan, a resident of Chinna Kandhili, was arrested a few months ago in connection with a murder case and lodged in the prison. He was found missing during the roll call at around 6.20 a.m. A prison official said he had scaled the prison’s compound wall and escaped.

“He tied his ‘dhoti’ to an iron pole erected on the compound wall. Though there is electric fencing running along the compound wall of the prison, the iron poles do not have electricity supply,” a senior prison official said. The prison walls have 230 KV electric fencing.

J. Bhaskaran, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons), Vellore range, and G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Superintendent of Prison, conducted an inquiry soon after the incident. The official said that teams comprising police and prison personnel were formed to search for him in various places.

Based on instructions from P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, teams were formed to nab Sahadevan. A crime team of seven personnel led by inspector R. Palani of the Kandhili station nabbed him from the Bargur bus stand, Krishnagiri district, at 4.30 p.m. “We went to Bargur on suspicion that he could have gone there. We spotted him at the bus stand, and he started to run on seeing us. We chased and caught him,” said a police officer.

Sahadevan was brought to Vellore and produced at the Bagayam police station.