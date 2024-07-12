ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore prison counsellor arrested for helping inmates get in touch with gangs

Published - July 12, 2024 11:12 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old counsellor for inmates of the Central Prison in Vellore was arrested by the Bagayam police on Friday on the charge of passing on information given from inmates to their gangs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said K. Arunachalam, of Tirupattur, had been counselling the inmates for the past few months as part of restorative justice aimed at changing the mindset of the prisoners to find a place for them in society.

However, prison officials found increased willingness among the long-term convicts in attending the counselling sessions conducted by Arunachalam. His activities became suspicious as he had often interacted with the relatives and visitors of such convicts.

Arunachalam admitted during an inquiry that he had passed on information from the inmates to their gangs and visitors. In return, he was allegedly paid a nominal sum. On a complaint from prison officials, the Bagayam police filed a case against him. He was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US