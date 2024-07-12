GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vellore prison counsellor arrested for helping inmates get in touch with gangs

Published - July 12, 2024 11:12 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old counsellor for inmates of the Central Prison in Vellore was arrested by the Bagayam police on Friday on the charge of passing on information given from inmates to their gangs.

The police said K. Arunachalam, of Tirupattur, had been counselling the inmates for the past few months as part of restorative justice aimed at changing the mindset of the prisoners to find a place for them in society.

However, prison officials found increased willingness among the long-term convicts in attending the counselling sessions conducted by Arunachalam. His activities became suspicious as he had often interacted with the relatives and visitors of such convicts.

Arunachalam admitted during an inquiry that he had passed on information from the inmates to their gangs and visitors. In return, he was allegedly paid a nominal sum. On a complaint from prison officials, the Bagayam police filed a case against him. He was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.