Vellore prison counsellor arrested for helping inmates get in touch with gangs

A 24-year-old counsellor for inmates of the Central Prison in Vellore was arrested by the Bagayam police on Friday on the charge of passing on information given from inmates to their gangs.

The police said K. Arunachalam, of Tirupattur, had been counselling the inmates for the past few months as part of restorative justice aimed at changing the mindset of the prisoners to find a place for them in society.

However, prison officials found increased willingness among the long-term convicts in attending the counselling sessions conducted by Arunachalam. His activities became suspicious as he had often interacted with the relatives and visitors of such convicts.

Arunachalam admitted during an inquiry that he had passed on information from the inmates to their gangs and visitors. In return, he was allegedly paid a nominal sum. On a complaint from prison officials, the Bagayam police filed a case against him. He was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.