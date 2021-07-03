Vellore postal staff bid farewell to vehicle that served them 22 years

The vehicle, a Maruti Gypsy, was used to visit post offices in hilly and remote areas of the district

A farewell ceremony is usually given to employees who retire after years of service. However, staff at the Vellore Postal Division did something different. They gave a grand send-off to a Maruti Gypsy, which was used as an inspection vehicle of the superintendent of post offices, Vellore, for over two decades.

A celebratory mood prevailed at the Vellore post office on Friday evening as postal staff gathered to give bid farewell to the vehicle. They garlanded the automobile and sweets were distributed to everyone by the last driver of the vehicle. The employees saluted it, and took pictures.

“This is not a custom in our post offices but in Vellore, we wanted to make a difference by giving a warm farewell to the vehicle which has helped us reach remote villages and hilly areas. I have travelled in it for three years now," said P. Komal Kumar, the present superintendent of post offices, Vellore division.

The vehicle, Maruti Gypsy M4410, was purchased by the department on March 24, 1999. It has been in the division for 22 years and three months. “The vehicle was used by 25 Superintendents of the Vellore postal division during its entire service period. It was mainly used to visit post offices in hill areas including Jawadhu hills,” added Mr. Komal Kumar.

P. Sekhar, who has been driving the vehicle for the past 14 years, said that the vehicle has not met with any accidents till date. “Now we have got a new jeep. I feel as if I am bidding adieu to a colleague who has worked with me for over a decade,” he said.

Mr. Komal Kumar explained that as per department rules, the Gypsy will be handed over to the Mail Motor Service and disposed of as per government norms.