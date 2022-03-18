Vellore postal division to provides free cloth bags to customers

The bags will be initially given to long-time customers free-of-cost

The Vellore postal division plans to provide at least 2,000 cloth bags to its customers within Corporation limits. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The bags will be initially given to long-time customers free-of-cost

In an effort to discourage the use of plastic bags, the Vellore division of the India Post on Friday distributed free cotton cloth bags to its customers.

Friday’s initiative comes after the State government launched the ‘ Meendum Manjappai’ scheme in December to discourage the use of plastic bags, which have become rampant in the State over the years, by switching over to cloth bags.

“Every year, we introduce environmental friendly initiatives in a small way. Last year, we declared the Head Post Office in Vellore as a no plastics zone. We want our customers to go back to using manjappai (yellow cloth bags),” said P. Komal Kumar, Superintendent of Posts (Vellore division).

The cloth bags would be initially provided to long-time customers, including enrollees of the postal savings and rural postal insurance schemes. The initiative is not restricted to the head post office in the Vellore Corporation and will be done across the district, covering 104 branch post offices in villages, 45 sub-post offices in towns and 20 post offices within Corporation limits.

The Vellore division plans to provide at least 2,000 cloth bags to its customers within Corporation limits. Each branch and sub-post office in villages and towns will get at least 20 cloth bags. On the occasion, V. Thirugnanasambandan, Inspector of Posts, participated.