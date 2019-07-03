Vellore postal division embraces core banking solutions

Introduction of digital transactions and exemplary customary services introduced in India Post, Vellore division, has brought many laurels. This observation was made by speakers during the celebrations of the fourth year of introduction of Digital India initiave by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015. Introduction of core banking solutions (CBS) and core system integration has made the job easier for customers as well as post office staff.

Majority of post offices in Vellore postal division were being brought under CBS network. CBS enables a customer to operate his/her account and avail themselves of banking services from any post office on the CBS network anywhere in the country. CBS was first rolled out at the Vellore Head Post Office in October 2014, much before the introduction of Digital India initiative in July 2015. An official said CBS facilitates postal savings account holders of a CBS networked post office to carry out all transactions such as deposits and withdrawals at any other post office in the CBS network across the country. In Vellore division, there were a total of over three lakh account holders in all schemes, he added.

Superintendent of Post Offices-Vellore, M. Govindaraj, said that India Post has taken many initiatives to reach lakhs of customers at their doorsteps. Be it a business post or India Posts Payment Bank account, the customer gets every transaction detail. Introduction of ATMs and Darpan has made transactions much easier as the beneficiaries get their money in a short time.

Senior Post Master, Vellore Head Post Office, T. Komalkumar, said that core insurance solution has helped customers to pay their insurance premium at any of the post offices. Introduction of core solution integrator helps the customers to track their registered mails/ parcels, with he recipient being asked to give his signature on the digital format. As soon as the mail or parcel is delivered, the sender gets an SMS from the central server, which records all transactions made by postal staff at the counter, he said.

Guaranteed income

IPPB Manager, Omkar Gujjar, conducted a campaign to roll in more customers for India Posts Payment Bank account and urged the investors to consider investing in postal savings schemes as it is one of the most reliable and guaranteed source of income. Customers were urged to invest in Postal Life Insurance schemes to get maximum benefit out of it. Public Relations-Inspector, S. Selvakumar, spoke on the occasion.