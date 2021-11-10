Vellore police to test seized country-made gun

The weapon that was seized by the DVAC

Vellore

10 November 2021 23:49 IST

It was found in Aavin official’s possession

The Vellore District Police have decided to send a seized country-made gun to the Ballistic Science Laboratory of the Forensic Sciences Department of the Tamil Nadu Police in Chennai to ascertain its previous usage.

The decision comes a day after officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) found the weapon while searching the house of the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Aavin (Vellore Region), Mr. Mahendra Mali, in Kazhunchur village, based on a complaint.

During the searches, the DVAC also seized six cartridges and two .32 SAA along with the gun.

Advertising

Advertising

An FIR was filed against Mr. Mali for illegal possession of weapons under the Indian Arms Act, 1878.

“The seized gun will be assessed for its previous usage. We will also take the suspect [the AGM] into police custody for further investigation,” Albert John, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vellore, told The Hindu.

The police said such country-made guns were found in northern States, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, and even in Gujarat.

These were illegal weapons, used mainly for the personal security of their owners. Interestingly, Mr. Mali, who has been suspended, was a native of Uttar Pradesh who settled in Tamil Nadu after getting into government service three decades ago in 1987.