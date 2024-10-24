Vellore police return missing phones to owners

The district police in Vellore handed over 200 lost and found mobile phones to the owners here on Thursday. The Superintendent of Police (SP), N. Mathivanan, distributed the phones worth ₹38 lakh. These were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police.

This initiative comes after the formation of a Cyber Crime police unit at the SP office in the district and introduction of a cell tracker application where complaints can be registered.

As per norms, such missing phones should be traced and returned to owners once in six months in the district by respective police stations prior to the formation of the cyber crime cell. “So far, 1,524 lost and found cell phones that are worth around ₹2.92 crore have been returned to their owners, who complained using the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR),” Mr. Mathivanan said.

The cyber crime team has been monitoring the missing mobile phone handsets through their IMEI number at periodical intervals. Lost phones were tracked using IMEI numbers. At present, the district police has recovered 1,324 lost and found mobile phones worth ₹2.54 crore since July 2023 when the cell tracker application was launched.

Helpline number: 9486214166 is also available for residents to register complaints and those who are in possession of such phones.

