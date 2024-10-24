GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vellore police return missing phones to owners

Published - October 24, 2024 10:36 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police N. Mathivanan distributing lost phones to owners worth ₹38 lakh which were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police.

Superintendent of Police N. Mathivanan distributing lost phones to owners worth ₹38 lakh which were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police.

The district police in Vellore handed over 200 lost and found mobile phones to the owners here on Thursday. The Superintendent of Police (SP), N. Mathivanan, distributed the phones worth ₹38 lakh. These were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police.

This initiative comes after the formation of a Cyber Crime police unit at the SP office in the district and introduction of a cell tracker application where complaints can be registered.

As per norms, such missing phones should be traced and returned to owners once in six months in the district by respective police stations prior to the formation of the cyber crime cell. “So far, 1,524 lost and found cell phones that are worth around ₹2.92 crore have been returned to their owners, who complained using the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR),” Mr. Mathivanan said.

The cyber crime team has been monitoring the missing mobile phone handsets through their IMEI number at periodical intervals. Lost phones were tracked using IMEI numbers. At present, the district police has recovered 1,324 lost and found mobile phones worth ₹2.54 crore since July 2023 when the cell tracker application was launched.

Helpline number: 9486214166 is also available for residents to register complaints and those who are in possession of such phones.

Published - October 24, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.