Vellore police return missing phones to owners

The district police in Vellore have handed 232 lost and found mobile phones to the owners here on Thursday with the Superintendent of Police (SP), N. Mathivanan, distributing the phones worth Rs 46 lakh that were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police to the owners.

As per norms, such missing phones should be traced and returned to owners once in six months in the district by respective police stations prior to the formation of the cybercrime cell. “So far, 1,324 lost and found cell phones that are worth around Rs 2.54 crore have been returned to their owners, who complained using the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR),” Mr. Mathivanan said.

The cyber crime team has been monitoring the missing mobile phone handsets through their IMEI number at periodical intervals. Lost phones were tracked using IMEI numbers. At present, the district police has recovered 1,092 lost and found mobile phones worth Rs 2.08 crore since July last year (2023) when the cell tracker application was launched. A helpline number (9486214166) is also available for residents to register complaints on the missing and lost mobile phones and those who are in possession of such phones.

