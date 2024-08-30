GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vellore police return missing phones to owners

Updated - August 30, 2024 12:42 am IST

Published - August 30, 2024 12:40 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
 N.Mathivanan,Superintendent of Police, handing over recovered mobile phones in Vellore on Thursday.So,far 1324 lost-and-found cell phones worth around 2.54 crore have been returned to its owners, who registered complaints through the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

 N.Mathivanan,Superintendent of Police, handing over recovered mobile phones in Vellore on Thursday.So,far 1324 lost-and-found cell phones worth around 2.54 crore have been returned to its owners, who registered complaints through the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR). | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The district police in Vellore have handed 232 lost and found mobile phones to the owners here on Thursday with the Superintendent of Police (SP), N. Mathivanan, distributing the phones worth ₹46 lakh that were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police to the owners.

As per norms, such missing phones should be traced and returned to owners once in six months in the district by respective police stations prior to the formation of the cybercrime cell. “So far, 1,324 lost and found cell phones that are worth around ₹2.54 crore have been returned to their owners, who complained using the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR),” Mr. Mathivanan said.

The cyber crime team has been monitoring the missing mobile phone handsets through their IMEI number at periodic intervals. Lost phones were tracked using IMEI numbers. At present, the district police has recovered 1,092 lost and found mobile phones worth ₹2.08 crore since July last year (2023) when the cell tracker application was launched.     A helpline number (9486214166) is also available for residents to register complaints on the missing and lost mobile phones and those who are in possession of such phones.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.