Vellore police return missing phones to its owners

October 10, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VELLORE

Tuesday’s initiative comes more than three months after the launch of Cell Tracker Whatsapp Unit

The Hindu Bureau

The district police in Vellore handed over 210 lost-and-found mobile phones to the owners here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan, M.S. Muthusamy, DIG (Vellore), distributed the phones worth ₹40.47 lakh that were recovered by the Vellore district cyber crime police.

Tuesday’s initiative comes more than three months after the launch of Cell Tracker Whatsapp Unit, which is part of the Cyber Crime wing, at the SP office in Vellore. People can register their complaints of stolen and missing mobile phones through the WhatsApp phone number 9486214166.

““Owners of lost mobiles are from various places including Bengaluru, Chennai, Arani, Vellore and West Bengal. Most of them are tourists,” said Mr. Manivannan.

Of the 821 complaints that were registered, the police were able to hand over 162 lost mobile phones on July 21. Subsequently, they were able to recover 210 mobile phones and hand over the phone to its owners on Tuesday.

