ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore police return 170 stolen mobile phones worth ₹34 lakh

Published - July 12, 2024 12:38 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

SP N. Manivannan handing over recovered mobile phones in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district police in Vellore handed over 170 stolen mobile phones to their respective owners here on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan distributed the phones worth ₹34 lakh recovered by the Vellore district cybercrime police.

“So far, 1,092 lost-and-found cell phones worth around ₹2.08 crore have been returned to its owners, who registered complaints through the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR),” Mr. Manivannan said.   . The district police have recovered 922 mobile phones worth ₹1.74 crore since the launch of the cell tracker app in July last year.     A helpline number (9486214166) is also available for residents to register complaints pertaining to missing mobile phones.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US