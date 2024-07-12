Vellore police return 170 stolen mobile phones worth ₹34 lakh

The district police in Vellore handed over 170 stolen mobile phones to their respective owners here on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan distributed the phones worth ₹34 lakh recovered by the Vellore district cybercrime police.

“So far, 1,092 lost-and-found cell phones worth around ₹2.08 crore have been returned to its owners, who registered complaints through the cell tracker app and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR),” Mr. Manivannan said. . The district police have recovered 922 mobile phones worth ₹1.74 crore since the launch of the cell tracker app in July last year. A helpline number (9486214166) is also available for residents to register complaints pertaining to missing mobile phones.